Celebs Go Dating is back for a brand new series on E4 – who’s on the cast for 2023?

The latest season will start soon E4 with a brand new line up of famous faces looking for love.

Dating expert Anna Williamson, love Doctor Paul C Brunson and junior client coordinator Tom Read Wilson all return, this time joined by new relationship expert Dr. Tara.

Tom Read Wilson, Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

Meet the celebrities on the line up of the latest series below!

Who’s on Celebs Go Dating 2023?

The celebs featuring on the new cast include Love Island stars Adam Collard and Chloe Burrows.

Joining them are Made In Chelsea’s Mark-Francis Vandelli and model Lottie Moss

Completing the line up as things stand are broadcasting legend Vanessa Feltz and comedian and social media star Spuddz.

A start date for the brand new series on E4 is to be confirmed.

The celebrity dating show first debuted back in 2016 and has aired more than 10 series since.

The show follows a group of celebs looking for the perfect match with the guidance of dating gurus.

The team at the celebrity dating agency will help set them up on dates while providing advice and guidance.

After a number of dates with potential matches, each of the famous faces will be invited to choose one to take away on a romantic couple’s getaway.

If you want to be set up on a date with any of the celebrities, sign up at realityshowdating.com

You can watch past series of Celebs Go Dating online now via Channel4.com here.

Celebs who have appeared in past series include Joey Essex, Pete Wicks, Charlotte Crosby, James Argent, Calum Best, Liam Reardon, Georgia Toffolo, Olivia Attwood, Megan McKenna, Kerry Katona, Sam Thompson and Alison Hammond, plus singer Sinitta who appeared in last year’s show.

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4.