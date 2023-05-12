Ellie Taylor replaces Stacey Solomon on Bake Off: The Professionals

Ellie Taylor is to join as co-host of Bake Off: The Professionals on Channel 4.

The comedian and actress will replace Stacey Solomon alongside returning presenter Liam Charles.

Top patisserie experts Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will be back to judge the new series later in 2023.

The show’s official social media accounts announced: “From Ted Lasso to tiramisu – we’re delighted to welcome @EllieJaneTaylor as our new co-host on Bake Off: The Professionals alongside @LiamcBakes

“Pastry chefs beware – judges @BenoitBlin_MCA & @Cherish_Finden are also back for pud! The new series arrives on @Channel4 this summer”

Ellie, who recently appeared on Bake Off’s Celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer, takes over from Stacey who in turn took over hosting duties last year from comedian Tom Allen.

Speaking about his exit, Tom said: “I’ve had the best time co-hosting The Professionals down in Sussex with my wonderful friend Liam but now is the time to move on.

“Stacey Solomon you are going to be absolutely amazing I can’t think of anyone better to be doing it!

“It was my first tv presenting job back in 2018 and it has taught me so much – thanks to the amazing team with whom I’ve loved working, all the incredible chefs and most of all Benoit, Cherish and of course the brilliant Liam. Have a great series you guys!! X”

Bake Off: The Professionals will return this summer on Channel 4.

A spin-off from the main show, it features professional patisserie chefs taking on a series of challenges to impress the judges and stay in the competition.

You can watch Bake Off: The Professionals online via the All 4 player here with the past four series to air on Channel 4.