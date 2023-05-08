Britain's Got Talent singer Travis George hits back at 'fix' claims

Britain’s Got Talent singer Travis George has opened up about his nerves and hit back at ‘fix’ claims.

The 22-year-old from South Wales stunned the judges on Saturday with a pitch perfect performance of Stars from Les Miserables on Saturday night’s show.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine with guest host Christine Lampard Travis said that auditioning on Britain’s Got Talent was a “nerve-wracking” experience, but he loved every second of it.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Travis George. ©Thames

He shared: “It was hard enough to get on the stage. Everybody saw how nervous I was. I don’t know how you can perform in front of that many people, especially industry legends, who know exactly what they’re talking about, watching you.

“It’s such a nerve-racking thing, but I loved every second.”

Travis added: “Something I didn’t get the chance to speak about is I am on the autistic spectrum and when you’re diverse and you have those abilities – I say ability not disability – I wanted to say that’s something.

“You have your own process… mine to get through performances is [that] I create a character in my head – that’s why I love theatres, to immerse myself and put myself in someone’s shoes.

“The reason I think I choked up so much when I was asked that question by Simon [Cowell] is that this is the first time in my life that I felt, ‘Right, no characters, no messing about. Go on there and be your true authentic self.’

“It’s the first time I’ve been the full me when performing – it was so nerve-wracking, but it was amazing.”

Travis also responded to claims he had been in the showbiz world for years, explaining: “[It’s] my first controversy. There’s this weird thing that I’m some famous actor… I’ve never been trained as an actor or singer. I had no clue what I was doing when I got on that stage.

“Britain’s Got Talent had no idea about my very small amount of acting before I went on it. I had to tell them before I got the opportunity.”

He added: “I haven’t been educated in the arts. I haven’t got any GCSEs.”

Instead, Travis focused on positive reaction he’s had from his performance, concluding: “It’s still sinking in, I still can’t get over it.”

To watch the interview and show in full visit itv.com

Lorraine weekdays at 9am on ITV1 & ITVX