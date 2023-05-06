Mr Blobby surprises Britain's Got Talent judges with chaotic magic act

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mr Blobby. ©Thames

Mr Blobby makes a surprise appearance on Britain’s Got Talent tonight.

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings in the wings with Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli on the judging line up.

One of the acts pin this weekend’s auditions is children’s TV icon Mr Bobby.

The ‘TV personality’ takes to the stage to perform a magic trick and causes absolute havoc on the BGT stage

You can watch a first look at the audition below….

As always budding performers must get three or more yeses to make in the next round where they could make the live stages.

Alternatively, five hopefuls can be awarded the golden buzzer straight through to the live semi-finals.

Currently, only Ant & Dec haven’t hit the golden buzzer with Simon, Bruno, Alesha and Amanda having all already chosen an act for the live shows.

BGT’s latest series continues on Saturday, 6 May at 8PM.

Other acts on this weekend’s show include singing and dancing group Boycanto who perform a song from Matilda The Musical, plus there’s an audition dedicated to the new King himself, King Charles III.

As usual budding performers are competing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 prize

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow the last winner Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned 2023 BGT champion?