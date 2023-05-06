Here’s a recap of all the latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this week.

Britain’s Got Talent’s new series continued on Sunday night this weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings from the sidelines. They’ll be ready to provide encouragement to hopefuls as they prepare to face the judges and audience.

Making up the panel this series are returning judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden alongside new face Bruno Tonioli.

As always budding performers must get three or more yeses from the judges to win a place in the second round where they could make the live semi-finals.

Alternatively, five contestants can win the golden buzzers straight through to the semi-finals.

Recap the sixth week of auditions below…

Banji’s Class

Teacher Banji and his pupils aged 9 – 13 performed their original song New King and got four yeses from the judges.

Boycanto

Theatre group Boycanto wanted to promote boys singing, dancing and acting. They performed their rendition of‘Revolting Children from the musical Matilda. Getting four yeses, Boycanto were told by Alesha: “Your passion and energy was fantastic.”

Markus Birdman

53-year-old stand-up comedian Markus from Essex performed a comedy routine that had the judges in tears of laughter. Bruno declared “I loved it, you’re not afraid to go there, your delivery is spot on.” With four yeses, Markus sailed through to the next round.

Simon Heart

Duo Duane and Ashford performed a series of impersonations while playing music on a keyboard. Alesha “bloody loved it” but Amanda buzzed the audition, saying no. However with Simon and Bruno joining Alesha in saying yes, the pair got through.

United 2 Dance (KLA)

Ballroom and Latin group United 2 Dance were surprised by Bruno with an invitation to audition for the show. The group, aged 9 – 11, danced to a medley of tracks and got a standing ovation from the judges and audience. Bruno enthused: “I’m so proud of you, so precise, so clean, so strong!” With four yeses, the group easily made the next stage.

Travis George

22-year-old Travis from South Wales performed Stars from Les Misérables in a standout audition that won a standing ovation. Travis got four yeses from the judges with Simon concluding: “It was an amazing audition, that’s what I call selling a song, that’s an audition we’re going to remember.”

Bennet Kavanagh

30-year-old teacher Bennet performed a musical comedy routine with a keyboard. A chuckling Simon loved the routine but unfortunately the audition was buzzed by the other judges.

Sheffield Community Choir

Gospel choir Sheffield Community Choir performed Happy by Pharrell Williams to get four yeses from the panel. Simon said: “It made me feel good and that’s what choirs should do.”

Mr Blobby

Next up we were surprised by ‘TV personality’ Mr Blobby who performed a ‘magic’ routine involving Simon that ended with the music mogul covered in gunge.

MB14

28-year-old artist Mohamed left the judges stunned as he used his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track. Before the judges could offer up their comments, Ant & Dec rushed to the panel to hit the golden buzzer. “That was amazing, so, so good,” Dec enthused. With the golden buzzer, MB14 is straight through to the live semi-finals.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Sunday night on ITV1 with its latest auditions.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.