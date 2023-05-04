Love Island's Anton Danyluk to front new BBC documentary on body image

Love Islander Anton Danyluk is to front a new BBC documentary on body image.

In Anton Danyluk on Body Shame, the reality star will open up about his own body insecurity and explores how social media and TV impacts the young men perceive themselves.

The BBC share: “As an overweight kid, he faced body-shaming and bullying. He reacted by hitting the gym to build muscle and confidence. But despite his toned body, he’s still anxious about his appearance – and he’s not alone. More than a quarter of teenage boys in Scotland stress about their body image and social media is making the problem worse.

Anton Danyluk on Love Island

“Now Anton wonders if he’s part of the issue as he peppers his socials with muscly selfies and gym shots. In this new 30 minute documentary he reflects on whether he is hiding his own insecurities and also inadvertently making boys believe in an unrealistic ideal body.

“He meets young men who struggle with their body image to understand how they’re affected by what they see online and compare their experiences of body shaming with his own. In a frank, personal journey, he examines his time on reality TV and speaks to mental health experts as he questions how the media obsession with ‘ripped physiques’ affects Scotland’s young men.”

Anton Danyluk on Body Shame will be available on BBC iPlayer on 18 May and also air on BBC Scotland.