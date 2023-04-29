Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Noodle. ©Thames

A singing cat (of sorts) was one of the latest acts to audition on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

BGT’s 2023 series continued on Saturday night on ITV1, hosted by Ant & Dec.

Making up the panel this year are Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli.

One of the acts performing for them this week was a virtual ‘cat’ cooled Noodle.

They told the judges: “I wanted to come and audition for Britain’s Got Talent because there are so many dogs made famous by the show. I thought it was time you see a talented cat.”

They added cryptically: “There’s a lot more to this cat than meets the eye.”

Noodle went on to burst into a show-stopping performance of Feeling Good by Nina Simone.

Alesha reacted: “This might be the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s so good, who’s behind it?” asked Bruno while Simon replied: “Don’t look at me, I haven’t got a clue.”

Following the audition, Bruno said: “You must be Michael Bublé’s pussycat, those vocals were insane.”

“Definitely the best cat vocalists we’ve had on the show,” added Alesha.

And Simon said: “I’ve always said a singing animal would win Britain’s Got Talent, I didn’t necessarily believe it… I never thought one day I would be talking to a cat saying how much I love your singing voice but I am.

“And I think Noodle you could possibly win the show.”

Noodle got four yeses through to the next round – but who was behind the voice has yet to be revealed with Simon insisting he had “no idea”.

As always contestants are hoping to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize.

Can Noodle follow in the footsteps of reigning winner Axel Blake and win over viewers to be crowned 2023 BGT champion?

Britain’s Got Talent continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.