Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tia Connolly. ©Thames

A 15-year-old shocked the judges on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend with a surprise audition.

The 2023 series of BGT continued on Saturday nights on ITV1 with Ant & Dec back overseeing proceedings from the sidelines.

Behind the judges’ desk this year are Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

Tonight’s episode saw Claire step out on stage – but it wasn’t her who was going to audition.

Claire told the judges: “I’m here with my daughter… she thinks it’s me auditioning. She’s got me through some very hard times in life and I feel like I owe her, so I’m here to give my audition up for my daughter.”

A shocked Tia then had the opportunity to rehearse before returning to sing I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston.

After the performance, Amanda enthused: “You absolutely smashed it, I think you’ve got a massive career ahead of you.”

Alesha agreed; “Your mum said you have an amazing voice and I agree, I think you have a wonderful voice, a beautiful tone, brilliant audition smashed it.”

Bruno continued: “Absolutely, what a voice! You had an incredible quality because you were singing from your soul. Fantastic, you got me going.”

And Simon concluded: “That’s how you do it. I really love moments like this, you didn’t know you were going to audition, your mum set you up and you’re singing Whitney Houston like it’s normal. I absolutely loved this audition.”

With four yeses, Tia sailed through to the next round.

Other acts on the show this weekend included a big surprise for Amanda and Bruno while a magician who revealed his secrets.

Plus, an all singing dance and theatre group got the latest golden buzzer from Alesha.

In the competition performers need three or more yeses from the judges to potentially get through the live semi-finals.

As usual budding performers are hoping to win the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a big cash prize.

Who will follow after the previous series’ victor Axel Blake and win over viewers to be crowned 2023 BGT champion?

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 continues Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX.