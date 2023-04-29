Here are all of the latest auditions from this weekend’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

The new series of BGT continued Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings from the sidelines. As always they will be ready to support performers as they prepare to face the panel.

Behind the judges’ desk in 2023 are Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell with new judge Bruno Tonioli.

On the show contestants are after three or more yeses to win a place in the next round where they could make the semi-finals.

Also back is the golden buzzer which will see five lucky acts straight through to the live shows.

Recap the latest round of auditions below…

Romeo & Icy

Opening this weekend’s auditions were dancing duo Romeo, 19, and Icy, 20. The pair performed a high energy routine to a medley of tracks. Amanda and Simon loved the audition but both Bruno and Alesha said they were hoping for more from the duo. With Bruno ultimately joining Simon and Amanda in saying yes, Romeo & Icy made it through to the next round.

John’s Boys

All-male choir John’s Boys from Wales performed a pitch perfect rendition of Biblical by Calum Scott. Alesha enthused: “I really, really loved the arrangement. You sounded so rich and full bodied… It was a very powerful audition.” With four yeses, the lads sailed through to the next stage.

Olga & Bonnie

Doctor Olga and her two dogs Bonnie and Simba performed a routine of tricks but the judges buzzed after a number of mistakes. However when Olga revealed that her dogs could play the piano, Simon invited them back. Returning with just Bonnie, Olga’s second audition got a much better reaction. An excited Simon said: “This is the first time that a dog has genuinely played an instrument on one of our shows. I think this is unbelievable.” With four yeses, Olga & Bonnie got through to the next round.

Ruby Sinclair

Performer Ruby Sinclair aka the ‘Dancing Diva’ surprised the judges with a Latin & Ballroom routine to Don’t Go Yet by Camilla Cabello and Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez. Bruno exclaimed: “You’re a fantastic dancer, we love you!”

Noodle

Mysterious ‘cat’ Noodle took the judges by surprise as they performed Feeling Good by Nina Simone. Bruno said: “You must be Michael Bublé’s pussycat, those vocals were insane.” while Alesha added: “Definitely the best cat vocalist we’ve had on the show” and Simon declared: “I think you could win the show.” With four yeses, Noodle is through to the next round.

Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton didn’t give anything away as he started his audition, first freaking out the judges and audience by swallowing swords. He then got Amanda on stage and proceeded to lift her up via chains attached around his eyes. “What’s the matter with him!?” reacted a shocked Ant & Dec from the sidelines. “We’ve been doing this for 16 years and we haven’t seen anything like it,” said Amanda. Simon concluded: “I say this as a compliment, it was the most disgusting thing I’ve seen in the history of Got Talent.” Andrew got four yeses meaning we’ll be seeing more of his act in the future.

Olivia Lynes

Closing tonight’s show was 11-year-old schoolgirl Olivia who performed Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked. Olivia was surprised by Amanda inviting her to audition having been secretly nominated by her mum and nan. Her show-stopping performance got a golden buzzer from Amanda who said: “I wasn’t expecting to do that. I always go on how I feel in my heart. And everybody was on their feet and you truly deserve that moment Olivia. I feel so proud of you Olivia.”

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.