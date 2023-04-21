First look: Male STRIPPERS surprise Britain's Got Talent judges

The Britain’s Got Talent judges get a big surprise in this weekend’s auditions.

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV1.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings from the sidelines while 2023’s panel are Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts hoping to impress them this week are The Forbidden Circus of Men.

They get Bruno and Alesha on stage before revealing a big surprise, which you can watch a first look at in the video below…

BGT’s new series continues on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM.

In the competition budding performers must get three or more yeses to get a place in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

There’s also the golden buzzers which sees five select budding performers put straight through to the live shows.

Currently, Simon and Bruno have both chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving three more chances up for grabs.

The hopefuls are competing to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a huge cash prize.

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow after series 15 victor Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Britain’s Got Talent’s third audition episode airs Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.