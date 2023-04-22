A magician shocked the Britain’s Got Talent judges this weekend despite revealing exactly how his trick was done.

The latest series of BGT continued on Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant & Dec were back overseeing proceedings in the wings with this year’s judging line up featuring Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli.

One of the acts on this weekend’s episode was illusionist Enzo who performed a vanishing act on a chair.

After wowing the panel with the trick, he then repeated it – revealing exactly how it was done. However there was a twist, as Enzo shocked the judges again by disappearing and reappearing once more.

Simon said: “I’ve never seen an act like that before, bravo! You have got this great stage presence… you have disturbed my mind.”

Alesha added: “I just love you, I love the way you communicate with the audience, the mystery, everything about the production was fabulous.”

Bruno enthused: “Totally in control of the stage, I cannot take my eyes off of you. Enchanting.”

And Amanda commented: “You kind of let us into your secrets… and then let us down, again! I cannot wait to see what’s coming next.”

With four yeses, Enzo got through to the next round.

Other acts on Saturday’s episode included singer Tia Connolly and theatre group Chicken Shed, who won the latest golden buzzer from Alesha Dixon.

As ever hopefuls need three or more yeses from the panel in order to make the cut for the second stage where they could compete in the live stages.

As always performers are going head to head to win a cash prize and a the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Ultimately it will be viewers at home who crown the Britain’s Got Talent champion.

The auditions continue next Saturday.