Strictly Come Dancing 2023 professional dancers line up confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its line up of professional dancers for 2023.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will once again be back to host the show as a brand new group of celebrities compete for the glitterball trophy.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will all return as judges for what will be the 21st series.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The professional dancers on 2023 will include Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal.

Joining them are Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vita Coppola.

Cameron Lombard was not named among the professionals, suggesting he is to depart the series.

As ever, the show will see the celebs and their pro partners competing weekly for marks from the judges and votes from the viewers at home.

The new series will also feature more unforgettable group routines, world class music acts, theme weeks and of course a trip to the iconic Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios said: “Excitement is already building for the 21st series of Strictly and we are so lucky to have the best team in the business both on and off camera. Our amazing presenters, incredible panel of judges and world class professional dancers are ready to bring the sparkle back to your screens this Autumn. We can’t wait!”

The celebrities taking part in 2023’s cast are to be confirmed.

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC and BBC iPlayer later this year.