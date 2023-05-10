Glow Up 2023 contestants, results and spoilers from series 5

Glow Up 2023 has arrived on BBC One – here are the contestants taking part and results from the latest episode.

Glow Up is back for season five with 10 new make up artists competing to be crowned Britain’s Next Make-up Star.

With new host Leomie Anderson at the helm, each week the contestants will take on challenges in a bid to impress the judges, the legendary Val Garland and Dominic Skinner.

Glow Up 2023 cast. Top L-R: Keiran, Morgan, Wezley, Saphron. Bottom L-R: On-May, Sarah, Taisha, Axel, Howard, Roo. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

The two who fail to impress, go head-to-head in a Face Off, where they fight to escape elimination. After 8 weeks, the last make-up artist standing wins a contract assisting some of the world’s top make-up artists.

Glow Up contestants and results so far

Axel B – 27-year-old from Dundee

Instagram username: @axelartistries

Keiran – 23-year-old from Cheshire

Instagram username: @keiranmuslay

On-May – 21-year-old from Glasgow

Instagram username: @lilbbybokchoy

Roo – 24-year-old from London

Instagram username: @nectaroon

Saphron – 23-year-old from Essex

Instagram username: @saph.art

Sarah – 25-year-old from Manchester

Instagram username: @modernwand

Taisha – 23-year-old from London

Instagram username: @taishamakeup

Wezley – 20-year-old from Weston-Super-Mare

Instagram username: @wezleywebber

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Howard B – 30-year-old from London

Instagram username: @yogilovesmakeup_howard

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Morgan – 19-year-old from Durham

Instagram username: @njapf_

Glow Up spoilers

Glow Up airs Wednesdays at 8PM on BBC Three with episodes available to watch online in advance via BBC iPlayer.

In the next episode (17 May), the eight remaining make-up artists (MUAs) face their toughest challenge yet as the MUAs step onto the set of a spooky BBC show, Ghosts, where they are tasked with creating special effects (FX) make-up that turns actors into deceased plague victims.

A teaser shares: “For the first time in the competition, the MUAs will work in pairs, testing their teamwork as well as their creativity. With the clock ticking down, tensions rise as they strive to impress this week’s guest judge, Ghosts hair and make-up designer, Natalie Pateman.

“With access to cutting-edge FX prosthetics and techniques, the MUAs must balance technical precision with artistic flair, as they strive to capture the essence of the plague victims, who have lived in the basement for years.

“From gory wounds to dirtying down, the MUAs push their boundaries to create realistic and jaw-dropping make-up that will transport the audience into the world of the paranormal. There is one MUA who has two industry assignment wins under her belt, so the others are keen to knock her off the top spot.”

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.