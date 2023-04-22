Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers: Meet tonight's contestants in next auditions

Here’s your first look at tonight’s latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.
Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.
Ant and Dec are back at the helm for the 2023 series. As always they’ll be ready to provide encouragement hopefuls as they step out on stage to face the panel and live audience.
This series’ judging line up features returning regulars Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli.
As ever performers need at least three or more yeses to make the second round where they could get through to the live shows.
Alternatively, five select performers can win the golden buzzers which will put them straight through to the live semi-finals.
Meet the acts in tonight’s third episode below…
Tonikaku Akarui Yasumara
Comedian Tonikaku showcases a series of famous poses, naked.
Tia Connolly
Schoolgirl Tia sings I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston
The Forbidden Circus of Men
Billy and Rocky perform a ‘magic trick’, featuring the song Pony by Ginuwine.
Moaning Lisa
Moaning Lisa sings Shaddap Your Face by Joe Dolce.
Giorgio
Pizza chef Giorgio performs a ‘pizza’ spinning routine.
Enzo Weyne
Illusionist Enzo performs a transportation illusion involving a chair.
Chicken Shed
Theatre company perform a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé.
Alisha Laider
18-year-old Alisha sings You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban.
Accordion Ryan
Teaching assistant Ryan sings Low by Flo Rida whilst playing an accordion.
Abi Carter-Simpson
Abi sings her own original song playing a ukulele.
Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.