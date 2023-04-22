Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers: Meet tonight's contestants in next auditions

Here’s your first look at tonight’s latest auditions on Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec are back at the helm for the 2023 series. As always they’ll be ready to provide encouragement hopefuls as they step out on stage to face the panel and live audience.

This series’ judging line up features returning regulars Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli.

As ever performers need at least three or more yeses to make the second round where they could get through to the live shows.

Alternatively, five select performers can win the golden buzzers which will put them straight through to the live semi-finals.

Meet the acts in tonight’s third episode below…

Tonikaku Akarui Yasumara

Comedian Tonikaku showcases a series of famous poses, naked.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tonikaku Akarui Yasumara. ©Thames

Tia Connolly

Schoolgirl Tia sings I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tia Connolly. ©Thames

The Forbidden Circus of Men

Billy and Rocky perform a ‘magic trick’, featuring the song Pony by Ginuwine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Forbidden Circus of Men. ©Thames

Moaning Lisa

Moaning Lisa sings Shaddap Your Face by Joe Dolce.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Moaning Lisa. ©Thames

Giorgio

Pizza chef Giorgio performs a ‘pizza’ spinning routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Giorgio. ©Thames

Enzo Weyne

Illusionist Enzo performs a transportation illusion involving a chair.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Enzo Weyne. ©Thames

Chicken Shed

Theatre company perform a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Chicken Shed. ©Thames

Alisha Laider

18-year-old Alisha sings You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alisha Laider. ©Thames

Accordion Ryan

Teaching assistant Ryan sings Low by Flo Rida whilst playing an accordion.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Accordion Ryan. ©Thames

Abi Carter-Simpson

Abi sings her own original song playing a ukulele.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi Carter-Simpson. ©Thames

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.