Cooking With The Stars returns to ITV for 2023 with a third series – here’s all you need to know.

The show sees celebrities paired with professional chefs who will mentor them, in a bid to transform them from amateur to expert in a matter of weeks.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen will be back to host the new series as eight more famous faces take part.

Cooking With The Stars. Pictured: Emma Willis and Tom Allen. ©ITV Plc

Cooking With The Stars will be back this summer on ITV1 and ITVX.

The eight celebrities taking part in the new series are BAFTA award-winning actor Jason Watkins, boxing legend Chris Eubank, actress Joanna Page, Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon, singer and television personality Peter Andre, Busted’s Matt Willis, Steps’ Claire Richards and Love Island star Indiyah Polack.

Meanwhile the professional chefs taking part in the challenge this year are British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager (partnered with Peter Andre), chef director Jack Stein (partnered with Chris Eubank), Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli (partnered with Samia Longchambon), Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE (partnered with Claire Richards), Michelin Starred executive chef Michael Caines MBE (partnered with Joanna Page), restauranter and cookery author Shelina Permalloo (partnered with Matt Willis), chef & restaurateur April Jackson (partnered with Jason Watkins) and award-winning chef Ellis Barrie (partnered with Indiyah Polack).

ITV share: “Throughout the series the celebrities will be guided by their Chef Mentor as they attempt to create the winning dish in a series of intense Cooking Battles. The loser of each Battle will then have to fight for their place in the competition in the Cook Off – as they’re tasked with creating a dish they’ve never seen before.

“Judged blind by all the chefs there is the possibility that the losing celebrity could be sent home by their own Chef Mentor. But who can handle the heat and go all the way to the end to become the culinary champion of this exciting cooking competition?”

Emma Willis said: “Filming Cooking With The Stars is always a highlight for me as not only do Tom and I have lots of fun but we also get to try some phenomenal food. We have a great cast this season, who will no doubt be feeling the pressure as they head into the kitchen. We’ve seen blood, sweat and tears on previous series and I’m sure this series will be no exception!”

Tom Allen added: “A whole lot of great food, celebs reaching boiling point plus Emma Willis and me holding court – sounds like my dream party. I am so excited to be bringing back to your screens the glitziest competitive cooking show in the world!”