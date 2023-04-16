13-year-old Malakai stuns Britain's Got Talent judges with 'heavenly' voice

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Malakai Bayoh. ©Thames

A 13-year-old schoolboy left the Britain’s Got Talent judges in awe this weekend with his angelic voice.

The latest series of BGT continued on Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec return to present the series with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Simon Cowell. ©Thames

One of the acts in the latest episode was 13-year-old student Malakai who stunned the judges and audience with a pitch perfect performance of Pie Jesu that got the golden buzzer from Simon.

“There’s only one word I can use to describe that… golden!” he declared before sending Malakai straight through to the live semi-finals.

He told Malakai: “One of the best voices I think I’ve ever heard, this is amazing.”

Amanda added: “That was a stunning performance, totally flawless. Very composed. I looked over at your mum and sister and they were in bits, you did yourself proud.”

Alesha commented: “I don’t know what you’re channelling but whatever is pouring out of you is so heavenly I actually went into a trance.”

Bruno shared: “I was in tears because you really touched me. You sang like an angel.”

And Simon concluded: “It was like being in heaven. Thank you, thank you, thank you for coming on this show.”

With Simon’s golden buzzer, Malakai is heading into the live shows later this year.

He is the second golden buzzer of the series after Bruno hit his in the first episode for dance group Ghetto Kids.

For the other acts, budding performers need three or more yeses to win a spot in the second stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

The acts are competing to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a big cash prize

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow series 15 winner Axel Blake and win over viewers to be crowned the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.