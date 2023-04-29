Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Malakai Bayoh. ©Thames

Here’s a round up of the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 golden buzzer acts in the semi-finals.

BGT’s latest series airs Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Ant & Dec.

This series’ judging line up features Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli.

As ever each has the opportunity to hit the golden buzzer during auditions to send an act straight through to the live semi-finals.

Ahead of the latest audition episode, here’s a run down of the golden buzzer acts on this year’s series…

Bruno Tonioli – Ghetto Kids

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghetto Kids perform. ©Thames

The first to hit the golden buzzer in 2023 was new judge Bruno Tonioli who pressed the button for dance group Ghetto Kids, aged 5 – 13 from Uganda.

They performed a routine to a medley of songs with Bruno hitting his golden buzzer halfway through the act.

Bruno said: I was literally exploding, you should be so proud of yourselves, I can’t wait to see you back.” With Bruno’s golden buzzer, the group sail straight through to the live semi-finals later this year.

Simon Cowell – Malakai

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Malakai Bayoh. ©Thames

The second of this year’s golden buzzer acts is 13-year-old Malakai who stunned judges and audience with a pitch perfect performance of Pie Jesu.

“There’s only one word I can use to describe that… golden!” Simon declared before sending Malakai straight through to the live semi-finals.”

He told Malakai: “One of the best voices I think I’ve ever heard, this is amazing… It was like being in heaven. Thank you, thank you, thank you for coming on this show.”

Alesha Dixon – Chicken Shed

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Chicken Shed. ©Thames

Alesha Dixon was the third to hit the golden buzzer this year, pressing the button for inclusive theatre company Chickenshed.

Chickenshed performed a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé in the third episode of the series.

Alesha told the group: “I love every single thing that you stand for and represent. Inclusivity is so important, everybody feeling represented and you do that in abundance. You’re giving young people this incredible opportunity and platform and I don’t know what’s more important than that. ”

So far Ant & Dec and Amanda Holden have yet to hit the buzzer.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday nights.