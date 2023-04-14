tellymix
Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers: Meet the contestants in first auditions

Who's on Britain's Got Talent tonight? Acts from episode one (15 April)

Britain's Got Talent acts appearing in episode one
Here’s your first look at some of the acts stepping before the Britain’s Got Talent judges this weekend.

The 2023 series of Britain’s Got Talent begins this Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings. As always they will be on hand to cheer on contestants brave enough to face the panel.

Making up the judges this year are Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and new face on the show, Bruno Tonioli.

As usual acts need three or more yeses from the panel to get through to the second round where they could make the semi-finals. Also back is the golden buzzer which sees lucky performers straight through to the live shows.

Meet the first set of acts hoping to win over the judges below…

Darth Vader

One of the acts in the opening episode is Darth Vader himself who plays a selection of songs on the keyboard.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Darth Vader.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Darth Vader. ©Thames

 

The Big Sing

Community choir The Big Sing sing Brighter Days by Emeli Sandé for the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Sing.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Big Sing. ©Thames

 

Mikko Rautiainen

Mikko heads to the stage to showcase a medley of pop songs on a recorder – through his nose.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mikko Rautiainen. ©Thames
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mikko Rautiainen. ©Thames

 

Parkour Collective

Trio Parkour Collective – made up of George, Ed and Travis – perform for the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Parkour Collective.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Parkour Collective. ©Thames

 

Cillian O’Connor

13-year-old schoolboy Cillian performs a magic trick routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cillian O’Connor.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cillian O’Connor. ©Thames

 

Ichikawa Koikuchi

Comedian Ichikawa performs a series of ‘wind’ tricks in his attempt to win over the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ichikawa.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ichikawa. ©Thames

 

Jane McKennan

Childminder Jane performs an interpretive movement routine as she hopes to impress the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jane McKennan.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jane McKennan. ©Thames

 

Ghetto Kids

Dance group Ghetto Kids perform a routine to a medley of songs.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghetto Kids.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghetto Kids. ©Thames

 

Amy Lou

34-year-old receptionist Amy sings Listen by Beyoncé.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou. ©Thames

 

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITVX website.

