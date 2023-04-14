Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers: Meet the contestants in first auditions

Here’s your first look at some of the acts stepping before the Britain’s Got Talent judges this weekend.
The 2023 series of Britain’s Got Talent begins this Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM.
Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings. As always they will be on hand to cheer on contestants brave enough to face the panel.
Making up the judges this year are Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and new face on the show, Bruno Tonioli.
As usual acts need three or more yeses from the panel to get through to the second round where they could make the semi-finals. Also back is the golden buzzer which sees lucky performers straight through to the live shows.
Meet the first set of acts hoping to win over the judges below…
Darth Vader
One of the acts in the opening episode is Darth Vader himself who plays a selection of songs on the keyboard.
The Big Sing
Community choir The Big Sing sing Brighter Days by Emeli Sandé for the panel.
Mikko Rautiainen
Mikko heads to the stage to showcase a medley of pop songs on a recorder – through his nose.
Parkour Collective
Trio Parkour Collective – made up of George, Ed and Travis – perform for the judges.
Cillian O’Connor
13-year-old schoolboy Cillian performs a magic trick routine.
Ichikawa Koikuchi
Comedian Ichikawa performs a series of ‘wind’ tricks in his attempt to win over the judges.
Jane McKennan
Childminder Jane performs an interpretive movement routine as she hopes to impress the panel.
Ghetto Kids
Dance group Ghetto Kids perform a routine to a medley of songs.
Amy Lou
34-year-old receptionist Amy sings Listen by Beyoncé.
Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1.
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITVX website.