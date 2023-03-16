Telly legend Davina McCall is to front a brand new dating show on ITV.

Provisionally titled The Romance Retreat, the broadcaster says the show will “open the nation’s hearts to a whole new world of grown-up love.”

Described as a brand new dating show for the whole family, a teaser shares: “The fresh new dating format follows nominated single parents, from all over the UK, and from all walks of life, as they live together at a stunning country house with one objective: to find true love.

“Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again.”

The series will air on ITV1 and ITVX later in 2023.

Casting is underway now, with information available on the ITV website.

News of the new show comes after Davina previously pitched her idea for a Love Island style show for those a little older.

She told Stephen Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

Announcing news on social media today, Davina posted: “Omg.. i manifested and it came true !! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1 !! This is a show for single parents who have lived a life , have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you. It will all take place in the most romantic countryside location !!

“We are still casting so if u want my help finding love and u have a child who is over 18 , what are you waiting for ??? ( particularly u eligible men .. where are you ?! 👀) Sign up here itv.com/beontv It’s going to be AMAZING !! x”