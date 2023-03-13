Who won Love Island 2023 revealed in tonight's live final results

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been crowned in tonight live final results.

This evening’s results saw host Maya Jama join the final couples in the villa and announce the Love Island 2023 winners LIVE.

Four pairs made it to the end after eight weeks in South Africa but only one could come out on top.

As chosen by the public, it was Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan who won Love Island 2023 tonight.

Back on Sunday night’s Love Island, Jessie & Will became the unlucky couple to just miss out on the final after being dumped.

It left just four confirmed couples chasing the prize money. After two months of recouplings, dumpings and doing bits, the winner was revealed on Monday (13 March).

FREE voting was available over the weekend via the app with viewers able to vote for their favourites to decide the winner.

Love Island 2023 results

WINNERS: Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Runner up: Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Third Place: Samie Elishi and Tom Clare

Fourth Place: Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad

Unlike in past series of Love Island there was no prize money decision for the winners with Sanam and Kai automatically sharing the £50,000 prize equally.

Love Island: SR9: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaq, Tanya, Samie, Tom, Sanam, Kai, Lana and Ron dance. ©ITV

The results followed the four final couples’ last day in the villa which saw them attend the end of season Love Island ball.

The group got a dance lesson before the girls left the villa to enjoy a spa day. The couples then reunited in their finery as they exchanged declarations of love.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in the summer with a brand new season, once again hosted by Maya Jama.

Applications for Love Island this summer are open now with the series back in its usual villa in Spain.