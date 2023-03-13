It’s the Love Island 2023 final tonight and here’s a first look at the last day in the villa for the couples.

The morning for the remaining four couples begins with a text: “Islanders, tonight you will all attend the Love Island ball, but first it’s time to limber up those hips and brush up on your dance moves #TheLastDance #FinalFourOnTheDanceFloor.”

As the couples head outside, they are joined by professional dancers who dazzle them with a routine before teaching the Islanders their moves.

Love Island: SR9: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam, Kai. Ron, Lana, Samie, Tom, Shaq and Tanya get a dance lesson. ©ITV

Later, Tanya receives a text inviting the girls out for a luxurious last day in the spa. The text reads: “Girls, it’s time to pamper and indulge. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #It’sAGoodDayForASpaDay #GirlsGetGlam.”

As the girls relax they reflect on their relationships both with the boys as well as each other, as Samie raises a toast to: “Friendships that will last a lifetime.”

After their pampering the girls make a start on drafting the declarations of love they will each read out to their partner later that evening.

Back at the Villa, the boys are also putting pen to paper as they prepare declarations of love they will read out this evening.

Once the boys have worked out exactly what it is they want to say to the girls, they get all dressed up in smart black suits and head outside as the Villa is romantically decorated for the night’s celebrations.

First to deliver their declarations of love are Kai and Sanam.

Sanam tells Kai: “You charmed me with your smile and melted me with your warm brown eyes. I was hooked by your intelligence, values, kindness and you always manage to make me laugh.You’ve made me realise my worth and I can’t wait for us to one day be official.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam, Tanya, Samie and Lana. ©ITV

Kai says to Sanam: “My time here has been a dream since I met you. Sanam, you’re one of a kind and I’m so happy to have you in my life because I adore you and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”

Next to tell the Villa how they feel about one another is Samie and Tom. Samie says: “You wrote a poem for me and now it’s my turn.”

And Tom’s got something big he wants to share with Samie as part of his declaration, but what is it?

When it’s Lana and Ron’s turn to share their declarations, Lana says: “Ron, when I walked through the Villa doors and saw your cheeky smile, I knew it was you and only you. There has been something missing in my life and that’s you.”

Ron tells Lana: “You’re an angel that never puts a foot wrong and you tick every single box. When I look at you, I feel whole, like my life is complete.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep57 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie, Tom, Tanya, Shaq, Lana, Sanam, Kai and Ron. ©ITV

Shaq and Tanya are the fourth and final couple to make their declarations with Tanya telling Shaq: “I love the way you care so much, your cuddles that make me feel safe, your infectious smile that brightens up my day and most of all your heart of gold.”

Shaq replies by letting her know that: “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us because no doubt it’s a bright future ahead. I guess what I’m trying to say is, Tan, I love you.”

Having made their declarations, the Islanders put their earlier lesson into action as they dance the night away.

Find out which couple will be crowned the Love Island winners in tonight’s grand live series final…

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.