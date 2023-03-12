One couple has been dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results just one day before the final.

This evening saw the final five couples enjoy some company in the villa as their friends and family made a surprise appearance.

However once they had left, a text arrived to announce: “Can all Islanders please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Kai, Sanam, Shaq, Tanya, Will, Jessie, Ron, Lana, Tom and Samie. ©ITV Plc

After the couples each had to vote for who they thought were the least compatible couple, those at risk of being dumped from the Island were: Kai and Sanam, Will Jessie and Lana and Ron.

Tonight’s Love Island results

The Islanders then learned the public had been voting, as a text informed: “Islanders, you voted Jessie and Will, Sanam and Kai and Lana and Ron as the least compatible couples.

“They are all vulnerable and at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight, however only one couple will go home and that decision is in the hands of the public.”

It was then announced that the couple voted off Love Island were Jessie and Will.

They will just miss out on Monday’s final (13 March) where the remaining four couples will go head to head to be crowned Love Island’s 2023 winners.

Earlier in tonight’s episode, the friends and family of the couples arrived in the villa.

Ron and Lana were the first to get a shock as Ron’s dad Rodney and friend Harry arrived, joined by Lana’s mum Rachel and friend Rebecca.

Tanya’s mum Polite and her Auntie Cynthia alongside Shaq’s sister Tahira and friend Levi were next in before Samie’s mum Wendy and sister Courtney headed into the Villa alongside Tom’s mum Maxine and sister Laura.

Kai’s mum Jill and step-dad Kenneth alongside Sanam’s mum Gayatri and friend Imaan then made an entrance before Jessie’s mum Alice and sister Rachel along with Will’s dad Andrew and brother Tom.

The final airs live on Monday, 13 March from 9PM with host Maya Jama.