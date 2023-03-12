The winner of Dancing On Ice 2023 has been crowned in tonight’s final results.

The weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating for the final time this series.

Following a double elimination in the semi-final, there were just three contestants for the final this evening (12 March).

They were Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne, reality star Joey Essex and Olympic-medal winning gymnast Nile Wilson.

Who won Dancing On Ice?

After ten weeks of competition, this evening saw the winner crowned and it was Nile Wilson who won Dancing On Ice 2023.

In the first half of the final’s results, The Vivienne was voted off in third place leaving Joey and Nile as the top two.

In Sunday night’s live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they went head to head on the ice at the same time in a skate battle.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and scores out of 10. However, for the final, their scores were just for guidance as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the contestant with the fewest votes was The Vivienne, finishing in third place.

Nile and Joey then went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly returned to announce the winner as Nile beat Joey to victory.

Nile reacted: “It means so much. I want to thank everyone back at home who voted!”

Viewer votes alone determined the results in the final, with the judges only able to give their opinions for the last live show.

Also in Sunday’s final show, this year’s entire cast returned to the ice for a special group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, stars on Dancing On Ice 2023 included footballing legend John Fashanu, The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, singer Michelle Heaton and Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.

Joining them were Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, actress Carley Stenson, actress Patsy Palmer and comic Darren Harriott.

There was also a special routine from the professionals.

At the end of the episode, Holly & Phil confirmed that the show will be back in 2024 for a brand new series.