James Acaster breaks silence on Great British Bake Off hosting rumours

James Acaster has spoken out on rumours he’ll be hosting the Great British Bake Off.

Matt Lucas announced last year he was quitting the hit baking show following its upcoming Celebrity Specials this spring.

As yet no new host has been announced but one of those rumoured for the role is comedian James Acaster.

Quitting… Matt Lucas in the Bake Off tent

The stand up and TV personality previously appeared on the Celebrity Bake Off in 2019.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, James says of the rumours: “No-one’s spoken to me about it and rightly so. It was traumatic what happened to me in that tent. I’d be constantly having flashbacks and full meltdowns and I don’t think that’s very relaxing for the contestants.

“Prue can tell me if everyone’s still reeling from it in the tent, I hadn’t slept in 36 hours, I had jet lag. I had an absolute meltdown. I can’t remember most of the stuff that happened.”

He adds: “Listen, if they approach me to do it, I would string them along for as long as possible, get there on the day, say ‘Suck it’ and go home.”

Also on the show this Saturday night are Niall Horan, Maya Jama, Dame Prue Leith and Tom Davis

Speaking about whether she can cook with Prue, Maya says: “I’m really not a cook.”

Encouraging her to sign up to her show, Prue says: “Celebrity Bake Off you can be rubbish…”

Prue later adds: “I’d really love you to be on it.”

Maya says: “One day, I wouldn’t say no. I love watching.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:40PM on ITV1 and ITVX.