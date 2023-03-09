Love Island: SR9: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie and Tom receive a second text. ©ITV Plc

Love Island continues tonight and the couples each have a difficult decision to make.

A text arrives in the villa reading: “Islanders, the time has come for each of you to go on your final date! #ADateToRemember

The couples all excitedly discuss the upcoming dates but are quickly shocked by a follow up message informing them of an important decision they all need to make whilst on their dates.

In a Love Island first, while on their dates the Islanders will have to vote for their least compatible couple, leaving the pairs with the most votes vulnerable and at risk of being dumped.

Love Island: SR9: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and Lana on a date. ©ITV Plc

Ron and Lana are the first couple to be whisked out of the Villa. treated to a magical breakfast, which sees them floating on water. Their date is accompanied by a spine-tingling performance from a South African choir.

Discussing their Love Island journey, Ron says: “Day one and now look at where we are, having a breakfast date on a river, a floating date!”

Reflecting on their experience Lana tells Ron: “It’s like overwhelming joy, I’m just buzzing that we’ve had this journey together and we are here now, I’ve loved every second.”

But the pair then have to turn their attention to voting. Who will they decide is least compatible in the Villa?

Love Island: SR9: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie and Tom on a datę. ©ITV Plc

Later, Samie and Tom are next to go on their epic date with Tom driving them in a classic red Ferrari to a private mountainside restaurant located in the middle of a lake and decorated with red rose petals, with a harpist to serenade them.

As the date gets underway Tom has something big he wants to tell Samie, she replies: “You’ve left me a bit speechless now.”

Meanwhile a night falls, Shaq and Tanya are invited to an epic date underneath the stars and both dress to impress as they’re greeted by a string quartet within a rose and candle lit location.

Love Island: SR9: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya and Shaq on a date. ©ITV Plc

Once seated, Shaq and Tanya talk about their relationship and agree they are stronger than ever. Shaq tells Tanya: “With you I’ve found the one, I don’t want anyone else.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.