Love Island: SR9: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Lana, Ron, Jessie, Will, Sanam, Kai, Tanya, Shaq, Samie., Tom, Rosie and Casey. ©ITV Plc

There’s a surprise for the Love Island 2023 couples in tonight’s episode.

This evening’s show begins with an impromptu sing-a-long, fresh from last night’s talent show.

Jessie reflects: “I reckon that was one of the funnest nights in the Villa.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom sings. ©ITV Plc

Lana agrees: “I think that was one of my favourite nights.”

The next day, the girls gather around the mini fire pit as Lana asks: “Does anyone feel like they are close to saying the three words?”

One of the girls blushes as she sips on her drink, to which the others excitedly giggle and cheer. Which girl is catching feelings and ready to say those three words to her partner?

Tanya tells the girls: “Shaq is my boyfriend in my head but whenever he asks me it needs to be extravagant, I’m very extra, I need a parade, fireworks.”

Meanwhile, over at the fire pit Tom says to the boys: “Imagine some of us get married and have kids?”

As the evening continues, Will and Jessie catch up together as they also speak about the future. Will asks: “We are going to see each other all the time aren’t we? Are we going to move in together?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls: Jessie, Tanya, Samie, Rosie, Lana and Sanam. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere, Sanam asks Kai: “What do you think it’s going to look like when we come out of here?”

Kai replies: “I think you’re going to end up being my girlfriend.”

But soon a surprise text arrives: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

A follow up message then reveals: “The public have been voting for their favourite couple, the couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Which couples will be vulnerable and who will be dumped from the Island?

Love Island: SR9: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The boys: Ron, Casey, Tom, Will Shaq and Kai. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, the couples take part in a cocktail themed challenge.

The girls, with a tray of empty cups strapped to their head, go first as they have to quickly make their way down a slip and slide. The boys stand at the end and aim to get as much cocktail liquid into the glasses as possible. The girls then must make their way back to their giant glasses, trying not to spill their trays.

The couple who fills their giant cocktail glass to the top first wins the challenge.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.