Love Island 2023 cast show off their hidden talents in villa talent show

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey plays the trumpet. ©ITV Plc

The Love Island talent show makes a return for 2023 in tonight’s episode!

This evening a text arrives in the villa, reading: “Islanders, It’s your moment to shine and revel in the limelight as tonight you’ll perform at the Love Island talent show! #NiceBitOfTalent #AllEyesOnMe”

Shaq is up first as he performs a strip tease seductiveley ripping his vest in half as part of his routine before giving Tanya an extra special lap dance.

Ron’s talent involves a Rubik’s Cube as he tells the Islanders: “I do actually have a nerdy side, I know how to solve the Rubik’s Cube and I’m going to try and do it in ninety seconds.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and a Rubik cube. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will raps. ©ITV Plc

Next, Casey surprises his Islanders by playing the trumpet – and is left trying to hit the high notes in the rain.

Will performs cheeky rap and he’s also called upon to help Kai have an artistic moment.

What other skills do the Islanders have up their sleeves? And who gets the crowd on their feet for a fantastic finale?

Elsewhere tonight, Samie wants to surprise Lana the next morning with a girls’ only breakfast.

Samie says: “Everyone loves her, the boys love her, they all hold her in such high regard.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya and Shaq dance. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie. ©ITV Plc

Jessie aims to distract Lana by getting her to do her make-up while the other girls prepare the treat at the mini fire pit.

As they eat Sanam says: “Lana I think you’ve got the biggest heart, you’re the kindest person I’ve ever come across, we want you to know how valued you are here.”

Lana tells the girls: “I just want to say I love you all and you’re honestly a massive part of my life now and I’m so happy I’ve got you all.”

Meanwhile in this evening’s episode, Ron confronts Samie over claims he has a game plan.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.