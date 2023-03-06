Love Island spoilers! Ron confronts Samie over 'game plan' accusations

Ron confronts Samie on Love Island tonight over claims he’s playing a game.

Having been told by Lana that Samie and some of the other Islanders are questioning whether or not he has a game plan, Ron decides to pull Samie for a chat.

Ron tells her: “I’m not going to lie, I’m quite livid, I’m just not going to have it… I’m not having a whole gaff think that after one challenge I’m playing a game.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie and Ron chat. ©ITV Plc

Samie says: “That’s the way it’s been perceived Ron and people were talking about it.”

Ron replies: “The only way that’s being perceived is by either you or Tom going away and taking that and making out as if it was said that way.”

As they continue to talk, Samie says: “It was weird though, it was a weird comment.”

As the conversation goes back and forth, Samie continues: “Ron, you said it, all I’m saying is that’s what you said and it can be perceived as weird and everyone in here has an opinion on it.”

Ron says: “If they’ve got an opinion, say it to me… Please relay your opinion on the fact you don’t think I’m game playing because I’m not having nine other people thinking I’m game playing when I’ve got my girlfriend in here and people are talking behind my back.”

Samie tells Ron: “I can’t influence nine other people’s opinion, I’ve had the chat with you, whoever does think it, you need to talk directly to them. I’m not doing that, I’m not cleaning up all of that.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey plays the trumpet. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile tonight, the Islanders receives a text announcing the return of Love Island favourite, the talent show.

Ron’s talent involves a Rubik’s Cube as he tells the Islanders: “I do actually have a nerdy side, I know how to solve the Rubik’s Cube and I’m going to try and do it in ninety seconds.”

Casey surprises his Islanders by playing the trumpet – and he gets a surprise of his own as the heavens open and he is left trying to hit the high notes in the rain.

Love Island: SR9: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will raps. ©ITV Plc

Will’s spirits aren’t dampened by the weather as he performs a cheeky rap and he’s also called upon to help Kai have an artistic moment.

What other skills do the Islanders have up their sleeves? And who gets the crowd on their feet for a fantastic finale?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.