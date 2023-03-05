Love Island spoilers: Ron accused of 'game playing' after confession about Lana

Ron is accused of game playing in tonight’s Love Island after discussing his relationship with Lana.

Following the results of last Friday’s A Couple of Sorts challenge, Ron is keen to speak to Shaq in his evening’s episode.

During the challenge, Shaq queried whether Ron only made Lana his girlfriend because everyone likes her.

Ron says: “I just wanted to see your thoughts on it or whether you thought there was anything to it or if it was just an opinion on the challenge?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron is shocked. ©ITV Plc

Shaq tells Ron: “For me bro, it’s a challenge and I said before I even made the comment that I would see how it looks from every single side.”

Ron replies: “I’m not calling you out on it, obviously it’s sore for me and Lana, and I’d hate it to plant a seed in Lana’s head.”

Later, still discussing the challenge, and accusations of game playing, Ron tells Sanam, Kai, Tom and Samie at the mini fire pit: “When I was a viewer… I thought, the ones who have their drama nice and early and then get comfy and treat it like a holiday, they’re the ones who are probably like, they just cruise.

“I can see why people probably thought, ‘Oh Lana and Ron are just cruising through.’ I’m not bothered by any of that. As I know I’m not, otherwise I never would have made her my girlfriend, it means too much to me.”

Elsewhere, Rosie questions whether or not her relationship with Casey really is one-sided, as was also suggested in the challenge. Ron and Lana offer her some advice on the situation.

Ron says: “If you want to prepare yourself for the outside world, [he needs] to get to know you a lot quicker. The only way you’re going to do that is by spending more 1-1 time with you… I think he loves being one of the ‘Three Musketeers’ [with Tom and Will] a lot… I would say just keep a little bit of space, see where he goes.”

The following day, Tom updates some of the other Islanders on what was said by Ron.

Love Island: SR9: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie and Tom chat. ©ITV Plc

He tells Casey and Shaq: “Last night, Ron basically came out and said his game plan. He said the couples who do well on Love Island are the ones that get all the drama out of the way at the start and then cruise at the end.”

Over on the terrace Samie is also catching up with Rosie and Jessie on the conversation. She tells them: “He said as a viewer watching it before, the couples that have all their trouble at the beginning are fine, they get back together and then they cruise through it and that’s what me and Lana are doing right now, we are cruising.”

Samie continues: “I was like, did he just reveal his game plan?”

After learning from Samie how Ron’s conversation at the mini fire pit has been perceived by the other Islanders, Lana tells him: “Everyone has taken that as a game plan.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep49 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie, Lana and Ron chat. ©ITV Plc

Ron reacts: “I’m not having people say that they think I’m playing a game…”

How will the rest of the evening unfold in light of this revelation?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.