Love Island SPOILER! New task reveals public's opinions on the Islanders

Love Island: SR9: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a challenge: Will, Jessie, Rosie, Casey, Samie, Tom, Tanya, Shaq, Ron and Lana. ©ITV Plc

A new challenge on Love Island reveals what the public make of the remaining couples.

Fresh from a double dumping last night, tonight sees a new text arrive in the villa.

It announces: “Islanders, It’s time to find out how the public rate you as couples. If you guess enough opinions correctly, you will win a party tonight! #CouplePolls #TopRankers.”

Samie reacts: “I’m sweating.”

Shaq adds: “This is going to end in tears.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a challenge: Will, Jessie, Rosie, Casey, Samie, Tom, Tanya, Shaq, Ron and Lana. ©ITV Plc

The first category is the top three hottest couples in the Villa as the Islanders have to rank their decisions in 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. If the answers match the results of the public they will receive a point and are a step close to winning a party later that evening.

The category goes from looks to books as the Islanders are then asked to rank the top three most intelligent couples.

Next is the three most horniest couples before the game continues and the Islanders agree to disagree whilst taking on some trickier categories.

They are asked to rank the three couples they think are the most one-sided and the most likely to have their heads turned. Who will be chosen and how will they react when the results of the public vote are revealed?

When asked to pick the top three most game playing couples Ron jokes: “I don’t think anyone’s going to volunteer for this one.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will, Jessie, Rosie, Casey and Samie during the challenge. ©ITV Plc

When Will suggests Tanya and Shaq, Tanya says: “I’m not going up there, I’m sorry guys.”

Having had to make some awkward decisions in today’s challenge, some couples catch up as they aren’t happy with the choices made by their fellow Islanders.

Will comforts Jessie as he says: “Let me give you a hug.”

Jessie shares: “I feel like everything has built up, it feels like you definitely think that I’m the one sided one here.”

Jessie adds: “Even you being like yeah, you definitely don’t like me as much.”

Will replies: “What I’m saying is from what other people have said to me, this isn’t how I feel.”

Shortly after Jessie and Will head over to some of the other Islanders as Samie asks: “Were there any that you were shocked about?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will chat. ©ITV Plc

Will says: “I think a lot of people were cop outs.”

Jessie adds: “For me, it was the people who point the finger at me all the time and then they were up there themselves.”

It seems Ron is also unsure about one of the boy’s comments as he says: “I thought it was sore. I’m not going to lie, it was almost so rogue I don’t think anyone could possibly think that, I’ll speak to him about it this evening.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, the hideaway opens once more for another couple.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.