Love Island's Olivia speaks out after being dumped from the villa

Olivia Hawkins has spoken out after her exit from Love Island 2023.

Wednesday saw Maya Jama make a surprise arrival with news of a shock double dumping.

Maya revealed that the public had been voting and, with the fewest votes, Olivia and Maxwell had been dumped from the Island.

Love Island: SR9: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell and Olivia. ©ITV Plc

However, in a twist of fate, Maya revealed that they would have to also decide which other pair of Islanders would be leaving, ultimately picking Keanan and Claudia.

On departing the villa, Olivia said: “It was an absolute whirlwind experience. I am overjoyed to be leaving with Maxwell just as we became exclusive. I found what I was looking for, so I’m excited to get home and see my friends and family and continue on my journey with Maxwell.”

She continued: “I am so glad I explored connections and I was there when Maxwell came in because he was definitely worth the wait! We’re going on a date as soon as we can. I think we might go for dinner or maybe do a fun activity because we are both very spontaneous. I’m so excited to meet his friends and family and he’s excited to meet mine too. It’s all very exciting, I’ve never felt this way about a guy before.”

On her break up with Kai during Casa Amor, Olivia said: “I hope we go back to being friends when we get out. I don’t want any animosity between us, I have a big heart and I just wish him all the best.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell chats to Olivia. ©ITV Plc

She explained: “When I first went in to Casa I was going in to it very closed off but as soon as I had my first conversation with Maxwell, I knew there was something special. We have a lot in common and lots of the guys were saying things to me about Kai which made me doubt how genuine his feelings were towards me.

“I made my decision purely off the connection I had with Maxwell, I couldn’t ignore that and look where we are now.”

Olivia also spoke about her recent falling out with Jessie, sharing: “Me and Jessie are on good terms, my opinion of her and Will is separate from what I actually

think of her as a person. I think she is a lovely girl but some of her actions were questionable, which other people felt too.”

And asked she was backing to win, Olivia enthused: “I’m rooting for Lana and Ron all the way, I just love Lana, I think she’s amazing. Ron and I have had our differences but he’s like my brother. I really think they will go the distance.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.