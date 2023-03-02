Olivia and Maxwell face dumping two other islanders on Love Island 2023 tonight.

Last night saw Maya Jama make a surprise arrival in the villa as she revealed the results of the latest public vote.

Having received the fewest votes Olivia and Maxwell were dumped from the Island, but Maya revealed a shock twist as she told the pair they had to then decide which other Islanders they want to leave alongside them.

Love Island: SR9: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie, Casey, Shaq and Tanya. ©ITV Plc

Olivia and Maxwell must pick one girl and one boy from the three remaining vulnerable couples therefore leaving Tanya, Shaq, Claudia, Keanan, Casey and Rosie all at risk.

Maya explains: “You must now choose one girl and one boy from the remaining vulnerable couples to be dumped from the Island tonight. Please go and take a seat to discuss your reasons and to make a decision.”

As they deliberate, Olivia says: “This is stressful, there’s so many options.”

Having finally come to an agreement they head back over to break the news to their fellow Islanders.

Love Island: SR9: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie, Casey, Shaq and Tanya ©ITV Plc

Which boy and girl will be leaving with Olivia and Maxwell?

Elsewhere tonight, Kai and Sanam get closer having decided to make their relationship exclusive.

As he makes her breakfast, Kai says: “You’ve got to tell me that you love me.”

Sanam laughs as she tells him: “That’s not coming out of my mouth anytime soon… I really, really, like you.”

As the conversation continues Sanam explains: “That word is a big word, I feel like I can’t say it first unless I know that they have the same feelings.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai and Sanam.

Talk soon turns to them being exclusive as Kai tells Sanam: “It is still early but I know we are on the right path like I said yesterday and I know everything is going to be amazing between us. I’m buzzing to experience everything with you for the rest of our journey here and on the outside.”

Meanwhile the Islanders soon get into the competitive spirit as a new text message arrives: “Islanders, Limber up and get your sweatbands on, as today the Villa will go head to head in sports day! #EggAndSpooning #LetTheGamesBegin.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.