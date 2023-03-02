Love Island 2023 final date: When does the series end?

The final date for Love Island 2023’s winter series has been confirmed!

Hosted by Maya Jama, the end of Love Island’s new winter series is now just days away.

After some seven weeks of coupling, recoupling and dumpings, the winners will soon be crowned in a live show on ITV2 and ITVX.

The Love Island 2023 winter series will end on Monday, 13 March at 9PM on ITV2 with a bumper 95-minute long live show.

In the final, the public will vote for their favourite couple who will pick up a cash prize of £50,000 to share.

Currently it’s looking like one couple is more likely to triumph than any other, with Jessie Wynter and Will Young the strong 10/11 odds-on favourites to win.

However Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall and Samie Elishi and Tom Clare follow closely behind as joint second-favourites at 5/2.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “As we near the final week of Winter Love Island, Jessie and Will remain the odds-on favourites to win the series, despite Jessie falling out with her fellow Islanders last night.

“They are followed by Lana and Ron and Samie and Tom who are both 5/2 to go all the way. Other contenders to win the £50k cash prize include Sanam and Kai at 8/1.”

For now, Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Saturday nights sees a special Unseen Bits episode while Sunday also features live spin-off show After Sun.

Love Island will return in the summer for a brand new series.

