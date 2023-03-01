Love Island SPOILER! Maya Jama joins the villa to reveal public vote results

Maya Jama makes a surprise entrance into the villa on Love Island tonight.

This evening sees the Islanders receive a text which reads: “Islanders, It’s time for you to get ready and leave the Villa, as you’re off to the Island Beach Club to party! #SunSandAndSecrets #StayOutTheShade.”

As they arrive the Islanders toast to an exciting day whilst dancing by the pool as well as catching up with their couples to discuss recent villa ongoings.

Love Island: SR9: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Islanders dance: Sanam, Shaq, Tanya, Maxwell, Casey and Rosie. ©ITV Plc

Keanan and Claudia catch up and he tells her about Casey’s kiss with Rosie to which Claudia says: “I feel like I need to have a chat with him because it’s cut deep, he’s literally pushed me to the side, completely disowned my feelings, I think it’s really rude.”

Claudia heads over to Casey and Rosie and says: “I feel like I’ve been very disrespected. I found out that you’ve both kissed last night, and I’m hearing it from Keanan who then has been disrespected as well because he’s told Rosie he liked her and you’ve gone and kissed her anyway, you don’t care about my feelings.”

Elsewhere, Kai opens up to Sanam about his feelings as he has something he wants to tell her.

However there’s soon an unexpected entrance as appearing on the balcony of the Beach Club Maya says: “You all look like you’re having a cute little time, sorry to crash the party, could you all line up in your couples please.”

The Islanders line up as Maya goes on to explain: “I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple.

Love Island: SR9: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Islanders see Maya: Samie, Tom, Will ,Jessie, Sanam, Tanya, Casey, Claudia, Keanan and Shaq. ©ITV Plc

“The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Which couples have received the fewest votes and are therefore at risk of being dumped from the Island?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.