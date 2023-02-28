tellymix
Advertisements

Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Jessie is branded 'fake'

Posted by Josh Darvill
Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will.
Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will. ©ITV Plc
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

The other Islanders question Jessie’s intentions on Love Island tonight.

This evening’s episode begins as Casey pulls Rosie for a chat up on the terrace after ending things with Claudia.

He tells her: “I feel a lot better after chatting with Claudia, I just let her know that I have a stronger connection with you, she didn’t take it the best but for me the connection is a lot stronger.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie and Casey.
Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie and Casey. ©ITV Plc

Casey goes on to add: “I do really want to be affectionate with you, I want to kiss you, I want to hug you but just out of respect tonight I won’t.”

After Casey spoke to Will and Tom about not feeling backed by them in the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie!’ challenge, Will tells Jessie about their conversation.

Jessie says: “It’s a little bit disappointing Casey sees it that way to be honest, I can understand why he would feel that way but it’s a bit of a stretch.”

Will explains: “I said, ‘I’m sorry that you feel that way, my intentions were never to hurt you, they were to make sure that Claudia is ok.’”

Later on, Jessie pulls Casey for a chat and says: “Firstly, are you ok? The boys mentioned that you were a bit annoyed?”

Jessie goes on to tell Casey: “The boys weren’t trying to not stick up for you, they were just trying to console Claudia.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie talks to Casey.
Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie talks to Casey. ©ITV Plc

Casey responds: “The boys have apologised to me so it’s fine.”

Jessie says: “I’m going to be honest, I don’t think that they needed to apologise.”

As the conversation continues, Casey says: “I don’t understand why you’re trying to get involved in this, I don’t know why you’re getting your two pence involved.”

Jessie says: “Because I feel bad for Will because I saw how upset he got about you being surprised at him.”

Casey responds: “I really don’t understand why you’re getting involved in this, it’s really got nothing to do with you. I’ve literally been through this with everyone, I don’t need to go through it with you.”

Later on, after her discussion with Casey, Will and Jessie catch up in bed as she says: “I don’t think anyone speaks their true minds here, I voiced my feelings towards Casey.”

Casey overhears and says: “Get a life Jessie.”

Later that morning, Rosie tells Lana and Olivia about overhearing Jessie mention Casey.

Olivia says: “I just don’t think the intentions are that genuine.”

Rosie adds: “I really hope for Will’s sake they are.”

Meanwhile Casey catches up with Maxwell in light of the conversations he’s been having with Jessie.

Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell and Casey.
Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell and Casey. ©ITV Plc

As they talk Maxwell says: “When it was the Casa recoupling and Jessie came back and realised Will was single and she started crying the entire time I was looking for a tear and I couldn’t find a tear.”

Will Casey be surprised by Maxwell’s thoughts or agree with them?

Elsewhere this evening, another couple head to the hideaway.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook