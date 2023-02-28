Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Jessie is branded 'fake'

Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will. ©ITV Plc

The other Islanders question Jessie’s intentions on Love Island tonight.

This evening’s episode begins as Casey pulls Rosie for a chat up on the terrace after ending things with Claudia.

He tells her: “I feel a lot better after chatting with Claudia, I just let her know that I have a stronger connection with you, she didn’t take it the best but for me the connection is a lot stronger.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie and Casey. ©ITV Plc

Casey goes on to add: “I do really want to be affectionate with you, I want to kiss you, I want to hug you but just out of respect tonight I won’t.”

After Casey spoke to Will and Tom about not feeling backed by them in the ‘Snog, Marry, Pie!’ challenge, Will tells Jessie about their conversation.

Jessie says: “It’s a little bit disappointing Casey sees it that way to be honest, I can understand why he would feel that way but it’s a bit of a stretch.”

Will explains: “I said, ‘I’m sorry that you feel that way, my intentions were never to hurt you, they were to make sure that Claudia is ok.’”

Later on, Jessie pulls Casey for a chat and says: “Firstly, are you ok? The boys mentioned that you were a bit annoyed?”

Jessie goes on to tell Casey: “The boys weren’t trying to not stick up for you, they were just trying to console Claudia.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie talks to Casey. ©ITV Plc

Casey responds: “The boys have apologised to me so it’s fine.”

Jessie says: “I’m going to be honest, I don’t think that they needed to apologise.”

As the conversation continues, Casey says: “I don’t understand why you’re trying to get involved in this, I don’t know why you’re getting your two pence involved.”

Jessie says: “Because I feel bad for Will because I saw how upset he got about you being surprised at him.”

Casey responds: “I really don’t understand why you’re getting involved in this, it’s really got nothing to do with you. I’ve literally been through this with everyone, I don’t need to go through it with you.”

Later on, after her discussion with Casey, Will and Jessie catch up in bed as she says: “I don’t think anyone speaks their true minds here, I voiced my feelings towards Casey.”

Casey overhears and says: “Get a life Jessie.”

Later that morning, Rosie tells Lana and Olivia about overhearing Jessie mention Casey.

Olivia says: “I just don’t think the intentions are that genuine.”

Rosie adds: “I really hope for Will’s sake they are.”

Meanwhile Casey catches up with Maxwell in light of the conversations he’s been having with Jessie.