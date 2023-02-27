Love Island: SR9: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana during the challenge. ©ITV Plc

Love Island favourite challenge Snog, Marry, Pie returns to the villa tonight.

This evening’s latest episode begins with newly coupled Rosie and Casey get to know each other more as they share a sunbed together.

Shortly after, Claudia walks past them to Lana and Sanam. Sanam asks: “Are you alright?”

Claudia replies: “She’s got in there hasn’t she? Straight away. Why has she gone and sat with him laid like that? I just think it’s so disrespectful. That to me is disrespectful, watching it right in front of my eyes, literally couldn’t be in a worse spot right now could we.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya, Shaq, Tom, Samie, Rosie and Casey chat.

Their sunbathing is interrupted by a text, inviting the Islanders to take part in a familiar challenge – Snog, Marry, Pie!

Casey reads out the message, which says: “Islanders, It’s time to whip up the truth in today’s challenge, ‘Snog, Marry, Pie!’ #EyesOnThePies #PutARingOnIt.”

Each Islander must choose one Islander to snog, one Islander to marry and one to pie.

Will is up first and the Islanders all laugh at his decision to pie Lana as he jokingly says: “I’ve decided to pie this girl because apparently there was ‘no spark’ in week one.” Will marries Jessie and snogs Claudia telling her she’s “beautiful”.

Elsewhere, Tom chooses to pie new bombshell Rosie as he says: “I’ve decided to pie Rosie because Claudia is my girl and us northerners stick together.” But who does he snog and who does he marry?

And are real wedding bells on the horizon for one couple as one of the boys says: “I’ve decided to marry this girl because I’m absolutely in love with her and I’m just practising for when I do it in real life.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls during the challenge: Samie, Claudia, Sanam, Olivia, Jessie, Rosie and Lana. ©ITV Plc

Later in the challenge all eyes are on Casey as he makes his choices. Claudia says: “If he marries me I’m going to throw it in his face!”

But does he choose to marry or snog Rosie or Claudia?

After snogging Keanan and thanking him for their date, Jessie chooses to marry Will as she says: “I really do see a future with you, I love you.”

When it’s Rosie’s turn, Claudia watches on as she makes her choices. Will she go for Casey or switch it up?

And Claudia is the last of the girls to pick. Is Casey going to get a nice or pie-filled surprise?

Love Island: SR9: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Claudia chat. ©ITV Plc

With Casey getting to know both Claudia and Rosie he asks to pull Claudia for a chat later that evening and says: “It’s taken two or three days to make a decision.@

How has the challenge impacted Casey’s feelings and what does it mean for Claudia and Rosie?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.