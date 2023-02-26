Zara Larsson to perform on Dancing On Ice semi-final as two celebs face elimination

Zara Larsson will perform on Dancing On Ice’s semi-final which will see a double elimination.

Multi-platinum singer Zara Larsson will appear on next Sunday’s show (5 March).

Taking to both the ice and stage, Zara will perform her new single Can’t Tame Her – the first release from her upcoming, third international album.

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: (L-R), Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

In a fierce combination of music and ice, Zara’s electric performance will be coupled with a spectacular routine from the show’s skating professionals.

Meanwhile next weekend’s Semi-Final will see the final five celebrities take to the ice as they battle it out to bag a coveted place in the Dancing on Ice Final. Facing their toughest challenge yet, each celebrity will deliver two performances in a bid to impress both the judges and viewers at home.

A double elimination will see two celebrities leave the competition with the three finalists remaining. But who has what it takes to master the skills and steps to progress to the final stage and have a chance at lifting the Dancing on Ice trophy?

Celebs left on Dancing On Ice’s latest season are Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, drag queen The Vivienne and TV personality Joey Essex

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, 5March at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX

Presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, this year’s series sees Oti Mabuse, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo make up the ice panel.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online on the ITVX website.