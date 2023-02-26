Tonight’s Love Island sees the fallout from last Friday’s dramatic recoupling.

Casey and Claudia are no longer a couple after both being picked by new bombshells Rosie and Keanan.

Claudia says to Olivia, Samie, Lana and Jessie: “I never thought this would happen to me, I never thought I’d get this attached.”

Later that evening they catch up as Casey says to Claudia: “I find her attractive and I think it would be silly of me not to get to know her a bit more and that’s all it is.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie ©ITV Plc

Claudia responds: “I know, but we were in a good place, we really were and now some pretty girl comes in and it’s just like…”

Casey replies: “I would never rub anything in your face, it’s literally just me wanting to get to know her a bit more.”

The next morning, Rosie tells Samie, Sanam and Jessie: “I feel like the only couple that I think weren’t compatible were Casey and Claudia…

“I don’t see the sexual chemistry between them. I feel like he needs somebody who brings out his personality a bit more and I think she maybe needs someone that’s a bit more mature.”

Shortly after, Samie catches up with Claudia and some of the other girls and says: “Rosie turned around and said she didn’t feel like there was sexual chemistry between you two.”

Claudia decides to speak to Rosie directly and pulls her for a chat.

Love Island: SR9: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie and Claudia chat. ©ITV Plc

Later, Rosie and Casey catch up and talk about Rosie’s arrival at the Villa, Casey says: “So much has happened in the space of an evening, you’ve definitely come in and made an impact for sure.”

He tells her: “It’s given me a lot to think about.”

What does this mean for Casey’s coupling with Rosie and his feelings for Claudia?

Elsewhere tonight, Ron pulls Lana for a chat on the terrace as he has something he wants to get off his chest.

Love Island: SR9: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and Lana chat. ©ITV Plc

He says: “I can’t stop thinking about yesterday’s recoupling and about your speech and I thought when you said that you’re falling, we are stronger than ever, I don’t think anyone comes close to us. I’ve never had a relationship or anything like that so for me it’s like a massive thing.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.