Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s latest results – who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the latest time.

After Darren Harriott became the fifth celeb to leave last weekend, six contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

This week each couple had to incorporate a special prop into their routine on the ice as they competed to make next week’s semi-final.

Dancing On Ice 2023 results

Following each of the celeb’s latest live performances, it was Carley Stenson who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2023 tonight (26 February) after the skate off against Siva Kaneswaran.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the bottom two couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti and Chris all voted to save Siva. Although her casting vote was not needed, Jayne said she also would’ve voted to save Siva.

Following her exit, Carley said: “I’ve really enjoyed it, I’m really going to miss this man [pro partner Mark Hanretty].”

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were drag queen The Vivienne, TV and West End star Carley Stenson, Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran, reality star Joey Essex and Olympian Nile Wilson.

At the end of each skate, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Semi-final scores and results

This week that was Carley Stenson & pro partner Mark Hanretty and Siva Kaneswaran & professional skater Klabera Komini.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Jayne was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2023 continues next Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Next weekend will see a double elimination in the semi-final while singer Zara Larsson will perform.