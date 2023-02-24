Love Island: SR9: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls meet Rosie, Olivia, Lana, Tanya, Claudia, Rosie, Samie, Jessie and Sanam. ©ITV Plc

Two new bombshells arrive in the villa on Love Island 2023 tonight ahead of a surprise recoupling.

This evening sees the Islanders interrupted by a surprise text and news of two brand new bombshells arriving, who have chosen two Islanders each to date.

Kai and Casey learn they will each be dating Rosie while Samie and Jessie receive invites to date new arrival Keanan.

Claudia fears: “I think Casey could possibly have his head turned.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie on a date with Keanan. ©ITV Plc

Following their dates, the new bombshells head to the Villa, meet their fellow Islanders and debrief on their dates, Max asks Keanan: “Which date was better, Samie or Jessie?”

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Keanan says: “I’ll keep that to myself.”

Shaq also asks Casey how his date went with Rosie as he says: “Was there a vibe there?”

Casey says: “It was a good date.”

Claudia later catches up with Jessie in private and tells her: “I see this going one way Jessie, I really do. I think he’s going to go for her, I really do.”

Speaking in the garden the following day Rosie says to Casey: “I do feel like we have very similar personalities, we are going to get along well.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Claudia chat. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie and Casey chat. ©ITV Plc

Casey tells Rosie: “It would take a lot to turn my head but I find you really attractive, we will have to wait and see, I think time will tell.”

Watching on, Olivia asks Claudia: “How are you feeling?”

Claudia replies: “It’s just inevitable isn’t it, I know I’m trying to stay positive but I just know what’s coming.”

Meanwhile, coming together after their Movie Night disagreements, Shaq says to Tanya: “The way I feel about you isn’t like how I’ve felt about anyone else before. It’s too special to give up because the way I feel about you doesn’t come around very often in life or in general. I want to work through stuff with you.”

As the conversation continues, Shaq tells Tanya: “If you’re willing to take responsibility for how you were last night, I’ll take responsibility for how I was last night.”

Tanya replies: “Yes, I shouldn’t have shouted at you.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya and Shaq chat. ©ITV Plc

Shaq says: “I’m sorry for how I spoke to you as well.”

Tanya jokes: “You should be.”

Shaq goes on to tell Tanya: “When I’m here with you, it just feels right.”

Come nightfall, yet another text arrives: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

A follow up message reads: “Tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will pick which boy they would like to couple up with.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.