Love Island: SR9: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya, Samie and Sanam during movie night. ©ITV Plc

The Movie Night drama continues tonight on Love Island as the girls are left with questions.

Continuing on from last night, the girls score the next point in the quiz and can therefore select the next title.

They decide to air Ronnie Darko as Lana says: “I’m nervous, my heart’s going.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie during movie night ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie during movie night. ©ITV Plc

As the Islanders watch the movie, Olivia says: “I already knew he was a fake friend, I don’t need him.”

Later on, it’s time for the boys to take their pick as they choose to air Liv Actually.

What is Olivia shown saying that leads to Shaq commenting: “The shade is real.”?

As Air Force Tom makes its on screen debut Samie says: “Are you joking? Are you having me on?”

Other films making it onto the big screen include Free Will-Y and Shaq To The Future.

As Movie Night draws to a close, which Islanders feel there’s some explaining to do?

Jessie and Will go for a chat on the terrace. As they discuss the footage which was shown earlier, Will says: “It’s all in your court Jessie, only you can decide whether you want this or you’re willing to forgive me and move on.

Love Island: SR9: Ep39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will chat. ©ITV Plc

Jessie says: “Your actions in Casa, I don’t know why but I still have this thought that if you really wanted me you wouldn’t have done it.”

Meanwhile, Samie tells Tom: “Every single time there is something else, something you didn’t tell me, I’m a big girl you don’t have to lie to me.”

As Tom explains he didn’t remember certain moments, Samie responds: “You can remember, how can you not remember something like that?”

Elsewhere, Shaq and Tanya speak as she says: “I just wanted to say I don’t like how yesterday went, I didn’t think it was going to go like that for me and you. You don’t believe the things that I tell you.”

Shaq goes on to ask Tanya: “Do you love me? Look me dead in the eye, I’m asking you seriously.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.