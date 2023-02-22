Love Island: SR9: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls at movie night: Tanya, Samie, Sanam, Lana, Jessie, Claudia and Olivia. ©ITV Plc

Movie Night returns to the Love Island villa for 2023 tonight with drama sure to follow.

Once again the fan favourite challenge will see the Islanders get the chance to watch clips of their time in the villa and Casa Amor – but will everyone like what they see?

In this evening’s episode, Ron receives a text message: “Islanders, it’s time to get glam hit the red carpet and grab some popcorn as tonight it’s Movie Night #Blockbuster #ThrillerInTheVilla.”

A stunned Tanya reacts to the news: “No!”

Love Island: SR9: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya during movie night. ©ITV Plc

Shaq asks Tanya: “Is there anything you want to tell me?”

Later Kai says as the boys get ready: “Just prepare yourself.”

As the Islanders walk down the red carpet and sit within their boys and girls teams, they first face a cheeky quiz to earn the right to pick a clip.

The girls answer the first question correctly and can therefore pick the first film. Choices include Free Will-Y, The Fast and the Curious and No Time To Kai.

But which clip will the girls opt for and who will be the star?

Love Island: SR9: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom and Martin at movie night. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Olivia pulls Kai to ask him directly why he didn’t name her as most untrustworthy during the previous night’s challenge.

Kai tells her: “I just want to squash the beef, that’s it.”

Olivia says: “I completely want to squash it, but you picking Claudia for me was a bit of a cop out… For me it confirms that maybe you are quite fake and for me I’d much rather you’d have just said, ‘Olivia and these are the reasons why I don’t think she’s genuine.’”

Later, Maxwell is keen to understand why Olivia has pulled Kai for another chat. Can this beef be squashed?

Meanwhile, Jessie and Will talk privately on the terrace about Casa Amor and trust in their relationship.

Chatting ahead of Movie Night and wanting to know if there’s anything else she should know, Jessie says: “Kissing someone, yeah, not great. Lying on the other hand, that’s something you can never come back from.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will chat. ©ITV Plc

Will replies: “I’m questioning loads of things” adding: “I would have said a lot of things that night that I didn’t mean.”

Jessie continues: “I feel like I really trust you, but the fact you’re doubting yourself is making me feel confused.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.