Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Tanya and Shaq secretly meet up

Love Island: SR9: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaq and Tanya. ©ITV Plc

Tanya and Shaq have a midnight meetup on Love Island tonight.

As the Islanders all settle in bed, Tanya isn’t quite ready to sleep.

Sharing a bed with Martin she gets up during the night and makes her way downstairs.

Tom and Samie spot her and say: “Where is she going?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin and Tanya.

As Shaq sleeps alone downstairs Tanya pays him an unexpected visit as she gently taps him on the shoulder to get his attention.

But what’s behind this middle of the night rendezvous?

The following morning Martin makes Tanya breakfast as he is keen to know where her head is at.

Martin asks: “How are you feeling today, I know yesterday wasn’t the best day for you, how do you feel? I want genuine how you feel answers.”

Tanya replies: “Today I feel good.”

Martin says: “You feel good, that’s good, it’s a new day, a new start.”

Tanya tells him: “I think I just have a lot to think about.”

Where does this leave Martin?

Love Island: SR9: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jax Jones and Calum Scott perform in the villa. Ron, Lana, Martin, Tanya, Shaq, Olivia, Kai, Sanam, Maxwell, Samie, Tom, Casey, Claudia, Will and Jessie. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere tonight, the villa is treated to a surprise performance.

Will receives a text message announcing they are to welcome a special guest to the Villa for a performance and party: “Islanders it’s time to get glam because tonight the Villa will host a special VIP performer! #ThisIsReal #OutOut.”

Later that evening Jax Jones puts on an unforgettable set, bringing out vocalist Calum Scott for a live performance of their new single Whistle.

After the performance is finished, one Islander takes to the stage for an unexpected announcement. Who has something they need to get off of their chest?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.