Love Island spoilers: Olivia confronts Kai after he branded her 'fake'

Olivia has words with Kai on Love Island 2023 tonight.

In the latest episode, Olivia pulls Kai for a chat at the fire pit to ask for clarity after the re-coupling speeches.

Olivia tells him: “I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings. Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

Kai replies: “I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam.”

Olivia continues: “But that’s not the point I’m getting at, you’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake. That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say.”

Olivia adds: “I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Kai responds: “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”

As the conversation continues, will Olivia and Kai be able to come to a resolve?

Later, Kai gets a text inviting him and Sanam on their first date: “Kai and Sanam, It’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave The Villa #Watersports #KayakForTwo”

As Sanam gets ready she says: “I’m excited but nervous.”

Arriving to find a kayak for two, they take to the water and Kai says: “Since you’ve come in here you’ve completely changed my perspective. It’s just effortless, with you I’m just really happy. I hope it continues because you’re the full package.”

Kai and Sanam on a date.

Sanam responds: “I literally love our chats so much, we have so much to talk about.”

Elsewhere tonight, one lucky couple get to head to the hideaway.

The boy chosen to leave the Villa for the evening admits: “I’m almost nervous because I’ve not had this one-on-one time with her.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.