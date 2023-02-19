Love Island All Stars series reportedly in the works for 2024

ITV are said to be planning a new ‘All Stars’ version of their hit dating show Love Island.

While its current winter series continues on ITV2 and ITVX nightly, plans are reportedly being put in place for a special run of Love Island in 2024.

It would welcome back a host of former islanders with the likes of Maura Higgins, Kem Cetinay and Kady McDermott apparently among those who could return.

Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.

“Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about,” a source told The Sun newspaper. “This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.

“The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around”

The potential future spin-off would follow in the footsteps of the upcoming I’m A Celebrity All Stars show, set to air on ITV1 later this year.

For now, Maya Jama continues to host the latest season of Love Island on ITV2 nightly.

Love Island features a line up of single people wanting to meet a perfect match.

The islanders have to do their best to couple up, date and flirt in the hope of avoiding elimination from the villa.

Every episode promises new twists and turns including surprise singles designed to test peoples’ true feelings. Will heads be turned?

Expect to see lots of drama when it comes to the recouplings as the truth behind the the relationships is unveiled – often resulting in dramatic dumpings, surprise splits and shock exits.

At the end of it all one pair are named Love Island 2023 champions, sharing a cash prize.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 and ITVX.

