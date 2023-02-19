Love Island: SR9: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will chat. ©ITV Plc

Tom and Will try to win back their girls on Love Island tonight as the fallout from Casa Amor continues.

This evening, Tom and Samie chat together after her conversation with Lydia earlier in the day left her feeling that Tom had downplayed their connection.

Tom tells Samie: “I’ve messed up and to think that I might be losing you over that…”

Samie says: “I actually like you.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia, Casey, Samie and Will. ©ITV Plc

Tom tells her: “You don’t have to give me a second chance but I pray you give me a second chance for me to prove to you that I’m a trustworthy person. The feelings I have for you are real.”

Meanwhile, Will pulls Jessie for a chat up on the terrace and says: “I just want to honestly tell you that I’m really, really sorry.”

As he apologises again, Jessie says: “I don’t doubt that you’re sorry but that doesn’t make it right. I don’t even know where to begin, do you want to tell me what happened?”

Will says: “I don’t want to make excuses and I’m going to hold my hands up and say that I was completely in the wrong.”

As the conversation continues he adds: “All I want is to work through this.”

Later, Tom and Will put their heads together in a bid to show Samie and Jessie how they’re feeling.

As they sit down in the garden Tom says: “Mission get our girls back.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom and Will chat. ©ITV Plc

Will replies: “Mission get our girls back, we really need to think about this because we’ve got one shot, one chance and we can’t mess that up.”

Tom tells Will: “I’ve come up with something, I’ve never said a poem to a girl in my life but I want to write her a poem. I was going to take her to the fire pit tonight, have a sit down and say that I’m sorry from the heart and tell her exactly how I’m genuinely feeling.”

Later, Will calls on all of his fellow Islanders to help put his own plan into action. How will his big gesture go down?

Elsewhere tonight, Shaq heads over to Tanya whilst she’s in the swimming pool.

Shaq says: “T, don’t feel like you can’t speak to me or things are weird, whatever happened has happened. My feelings for you aren’t going to just change like that. I just want you to be happy, obviously it’s difficult for me.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep35 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya and Shaq chat. ©ITV Plc

As Martin looks on from across the garden, Shaq says to Tanya: “Give me a smile, let me see your real smile.”

Tanya then debriefs with the girls. But where is her head at after Shaq’s admission?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.