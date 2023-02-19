Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs for Movies week

Here are this evening’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this weekend, as the remaining celebs return to the rink.

This evening will be a Movies special with each routine skated to a well known song from an iconic movie.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean once again join Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the panel.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Patsy Palmer become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Her exit leaves seven celebrity skaters in the competition. They include Corrie star Mollie Gallagher, comedian Darren Harriott, drag queen The Vivienne and TV personality Joey Essex.

Joining them are The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran, actress Carley Stenson and Olympic-medal winning gymnast Nile Wilson

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 Movie Week songs

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Breaking Free from High School Musical Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Mission Impossible Theme from Mission Impossible Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Danger Zone from Top Gun Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Ghostbusters theme from Ghostbusters Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

You’ve Got A Friend In Me from Toy Story Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

A Little Less Conversation (JXL Remix) by Elvis Presley Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer’s votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They’ll face the fifth skate off of the series live where the panel will decide who to save.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular performance from Dancing On Ice’s own Ashley Banjo who will be performing with Diversity.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs tonight on ITV1 and ITVX from 6:30PM.