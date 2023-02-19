Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s results – who was voted off?

Sunday night saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the fifth time this year.

After Patsy Palmer became the fourth celeb to leave last weekend seven contestants were left on the series at the weekend.

It was a Movies themed special with all of the remaining celebs and their pro partners skating to famous songs from blockbuster films.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 results

Following each of the celeb’s latest live performances, it was comedian Darren Harriott who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2023 this week (19 February) following the skate off against The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and guest judge Arlene Phillips decided who to save once the couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all voted to save Siva. Although his casting vote was not needed, head judge for the week Chris said he would’ve also voted to save Siva.

I’ve lasted a lot longer than I expected… I thought I’d be out before I even started!” Darren joked after his exit.

He added: “I’ve had such a fun time, Thank you so much… I’ve never met anyone like Tippy, she’s been full of enthusiasm for everything.”

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up going into the weekend were TV personality Joey Essex, Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson, comic Darren Harriott and singer Siva Kaneswaran.

Completing the cast are Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher, Drag Race UK star The Vivienne and artistic gymnast Nile Wilson

At the end of each skate, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and guest judge Arlene Phillips marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 6 scores and results.

This week that was Darren Harriott & his pro partner Tippy Packard and Siva Kaneswaran & professional partner Klabera Komini.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Dancing On Ice 2023 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Also on Sunday’s show was a special music performance from Dancing On Ice’s own Ashley Banjo as part of Diversity.