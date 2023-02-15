Olivia is forced to question Kai on tonight’s Love Island while he gets cosy with Sanam.

In the Casa Amor Villa this evening, Martin catches up with Olivia after her kiss with Maxwell.

Olivia tells Martin of Maxwell: “He’s nice, he’s very attractive. As soon as he came in I thought, ‘Ok, he’s a bit of me.’”

Love Island: SR9: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin and Olivia.

Martin replies: “I don’t know Kai, I have no problems against him, but I feel like you’re not even his number one or number two nor three even…”

Olivia asks: “You think I’m not even his number three?”

Martin says: “Honestly I don’t think so. Even after Tanyel he was with Samie. He coupled up with Samie first, not you.”

Olivia replies: “So I’m the fourth choice.”

Martin adds: “That’s just my personal opinion, I could be wrong. But that’s what I think.”

Olivia continues: “That’s so interesting…”

Meanwhile, in the main Villa, Kai chats to Sanam about her kiss with Casey the night before.

Kai tells Sanam: “The girl I’m gravitating to the most in here is probably you. I enjoy speaking to you. I enjoy getting to know you a little bit.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai and Sanam.

Sanam says: “I’ve been really enjoying it. I think the people I’ve spoken to the most are you and Casey. I think our conversations flow really well. I feel really comfortable. I can be myself. I don’t know if I’m nervous or if our chats are more boom, boom, boom. With Casey, it’s like what else do I say?”

Kai replies: “I heard you guys had a kiss… I thought you’d have been in his bed?”

Sanam shares: “No, no. A kiss doesn’t mean anything right now.”

Kai asks: “I think kisses are quite meaningful… are you trying to get a kiss?”

Will the pair also lock lips?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.