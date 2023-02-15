Love Island: SR9: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will and Layla.

The Casa Amor drama continues on Love Island tonight follow Will and Layla’s kiss.

In the Casa Amor Villa, Jessie tells Lana how she’s feeling about Will unaware of what’s been going on between him and the new girl.

She says of speaking to Frankie: “It’s making me miss Will. Talking to him I just think my heart’s really closed off. Yesterday I was thinking a lot about what they’re doing in the Villa and I was starting to feel that jealousy feeling and being like…”

Love Island: SR9: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie.

Explaining how she’d feel if Ron was with someone else after Casa Amor, Lana says: “It would be done for me, 100%.”

Jessie adds of her own situation: “It takes a lot for me to trust. But I feel like if what Will and I have is true he’d actually be sitting there feeling the same way.”

Across in the main villa, Will pulls Layla for a chat about their kiss the night before.

Will begins by saying: “For me it all hit me at once.”

What else does Will want to tell Layla and how will she see the situation?

Meanwhile Will isn’t the only boy making a move on the new girls.

Having spent the day getting to know each other, Tom and Lydia head to the terrace during the evening at the main Villa.

Lydia says: “The best things come when you least expect it. It feels nice. A good thing.”

Then Lydia asks where his head is at saying: “Have I made life hard for you? I’d say I’m sorry but I’m not…”

And continuing to get to know Cynthia, Casey asks her: “Who are you warming towards?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Cynthia

Cynthia laughs: “You already know, don’t ask silly questions.”

Casey says: “I’m into you and your chat’s great, you’re a really good looking girl. I obviously think you’re gorgeous. The conversations we have, they flow and they make me smile and they make me happy. It’s going really well. I feel like Sanam got a little kiss yesterday…”

Is Casey hinting at a new kiss? And will Cynthia reciprocate?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX